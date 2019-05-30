But I snapped to attention when one of the most respected bettors in the industry for the past few decades, a hockey savant, said he was NOT gonna bet on the Stanley Cup. WHAT! This is a guy that wagers HEFTY sums on multiple hockey games each night during the regular season, and he is closing the wallet for the Cup. BRILLIANT guy and a $UCCE$$FUL guy. You don’t have to follow his lead, but it IS food for thought. Just because it’s on TV, or your iPad, or your phone, does not mean you have to bet it. Money management baby.