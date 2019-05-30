4. The longest layoff before a Finals was in 1982 when the Lakers had 11 full idle days between games. They were in a deep hole midway through the third quarter in Game 1, but rallied to beat the Sixers at the Spectrum. Afterward, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar turned up the heat a little more. "This puts the pressure on them,” the Lakers center said. “They came out with a 15-point lead and we got ahead of 'em. They’ve got to think about that.” L.A. won the series in six.