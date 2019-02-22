For sure, these are lessons that the Sixers would rather not be required. But they have passed them before, most recently in last year’s playoff victory against this same Heat team, in a series that began with Embiid sidelined with a broken nose. On Thursday, the Sixers did not play like a team that is destined to advance much further, but it is debatable how much their struggles lay in the absence of their center. They outscored the Heat by 10 points when back-up big man Boban Marjanovic was on the court, getting 19 points and 12 rebounds from the Serbian giant. Things went far less smoothly when rookie Jonah Bolden checked into the game. For a stretch in the second half, Brown went with a small lineup, with Ben Simmons at the five.