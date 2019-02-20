Joel Embiid will be sidelined at least a week because of soreness in his left knee, the 76ers announced Wednesday.
The center is scheduled to undergo physical therapy and “load management.” He will be re-evaluated in one week. An MRI revealed no structural damage.
The team also announced that Furkan Korkmaz suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee during the Sixers’ loss to the Celtics on Feb. 12. The second-year guard will remain sidelined and could undergo surgery.
Embiid is fifth in the league in scoring at 27.3 points per game. He’s second in rebounds (13.5) and eighth in blocks (1.94).
The Sixers have three scheduled games over the next week: Thursday at home against the Heat, Saturday at home vs. the Blazers, and Monday at New Orleans.
