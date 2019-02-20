The Philadelphia city commissioners are selecting new voting machines Wednesday morning, a decision they say will allow voters to begin using a more-secure system this November and cost up to $60 million.
But their decision is unlikely to quell the criticism of election-security advocates and city and state watchdogs who in recent weeks have accused the commissioners of rushing a secretive process to favor one vendor.
The commissioners — Lisa Deeley, a Democrat; Al Schmidt, a Republican; and Anthony Clark, a Democrat — are scheduled to pick between two voting systems at their 11 a.m. meeting. They will choose between the ImageCast X system from Dominion Voting Systems or the ExpressVote XL system from Election Systems & Software (ES&S).
They will also choose an electronic poll-book system from between two vendors.
The selection process over the last several months has been secretive by design, following a city procurement process intended to shield the purchase from undue influence. A confidential committee representing various parts of City Hall evaluated six bids for voting machines and electronic poll books for signing voters into polling places.
Advocates say that leaves the public in the dark about how new machines are being selected, drawing the attention of Rebecca Rhynhart, the city controller, and Eugene DePasquale, the state auditor general. Rhynhart and DePasquale questioned the speed and opacity of the process and echoed concerns that the city had already chosen ES&S.
They said that language in the city’s request for proposals referring to a full-faced ballot, the physical dimensions of machines, and similarity to the current system suggests a preference for ES&S. City election officials said that requiring a full-faced ballot, on which all candidates are displayed at once, is necessary for Philadelphia’s large candidate pools and that the physical accessibility of machines affects polling locations, which are governed by a consent decree.
Advocates say a hand-marked paper ballot system, in which voters manually fill out a piece of paper and then scan it, would be safer — from both intentional attack and unexpected event such as power surge — and instill more confidence in voters.
The new voting systems will cost up to $50 to $60 million in both upfront and operating costs over several years, according to the commissioners. There is $22 million in city funding and $1.7 million in federal and state funding available.