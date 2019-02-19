“There are many unique characteristics about Philadelphia’s elections that require a responsible evaluation to include a conversation on ballot face and physical footprint of a system. We are under a consent decree with regards to the handicapped accessibility of our polling places so the ability of a system to fit into our existing polling places and not require major changes in where people vote is a positive factor. We also have a large ballot that sometimes attract larger candidate pools not seen elsewhere in the state, the ability to display all candidates on a screen and the whole ballot on the fewest number of screens as possible is a positive factor. This is balanced out against price, vendor diversity, training, technical support, and ability to deliver a secure, certified system.”

Nick Custodio, deputy commissioner