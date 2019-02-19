Philadelphia’s purchase of new voting machines has drawn intense scrutiny in recent weeks, with city and state watchdogs raising questions about a process they say has been too rushed and opaque.
A vocal coalition of citizen advocates has also been urging city officials to select a system in which voters fill out paper ballots and then scan them.
The issue speaks to larger questions about how votes are cast around here and elsewhere in the country, how they are counted, and election security.
A decision is nearing. The City Commissioners were scheduled to select a new system last week but postponed that vote at the last minute.
It could be made as soon as Wednesday. Here’s a guide to what’s going on and what comes next.
New voting machines are coming to every county in Pennsylvania.
Last year, Gov. Tom Wolf’s Department of State ordered counties to upgrade to new, safer machines by the 2020 primary. That’s a big deal for every county; for Philadelphia, by far the largest, it affects more than a million voters.
The directive requires counties to use machines that have a paper trail that can be verified by voters and audited. All 67 counties will need to select new machines by the end of the year.
Some counties already vote on paper-based systems, but those too will need to be replaced by newer ones.
The Pennsylvania Department of State plans to decertify current systems by the 2020 primary, meaning they would no longer be legally usable in elections, said Wanda Murren, spokesperson for the department. She said it likely will wait until early 2020 to do so.
Most voters in Pennsylvania use machines that are old and do not produce a paper trail.
Experts say a paper trail is important because it can be audited to ensure accuracy of vote totals, allow for manual recounts, and instill confidence in voters that their votes were recorded accurately.
And as those machines age, election officials worry they become too costly to maintain and vendors may stop supporting their software.
Every state is different. Elections are so decentralized — they are administered by counties or, in some places, towns — they often vary by locale. (The 67 counties in Pennsylvania use a mix of systems.)
New Jersey is one of five states using only direct recording electronic (DRE) machines that do not have a paper trail for voters. Eight states, including Pennsylvania, use a mix of systems.
Since 2002, Philly has used a DRE system. The entire ballot is displayed at once, with voters pressing buttons that get read by a touchscreen behind the ballot.
After all selections are made, voters press a button and their selections are recorded electronically and counted by reading a removable memory cartridge. The machines do not produce a paper record.
It depends on the machines chosen, the contract negotiated, etc. — but the generally used estimate is $125 million to $150 million statewide.
Wolf last month proposed $75 million in state funding over five years. Election officials across the state criticized that as too little, over too long a period, and without guarantee it will actually come through.
City commissioners have said the new voting systems will cost as much as $50 to $60 million, a number that includes upfront and operating costs over several years.
Taxpayers. Pennsylvania has received $13.5 million in federal funding, which requires a 5 percent state match. The city’s share is $1.7 million.
Four systems have been certified by the state since Jan. 1, 2018. ( Only the newly certified systems can be bought and used moving forward.)
The Philadelphia City Commissioners are also hoping to buy electronic poll books.
Voters sign in when they enter their polling place. They currently sign a paper poll book, but in recent years electronic systems have become popular — imagine checking in on a tablet — for several reasons, including allowing real-time tracking of turnout.
They are being purchased through the city’s “best-value procurement process,” which voters approved in 2017. Bids are evaluated on whether they provide the best value and not whether they are the least expensive.
A confidential selection committee evaluates the bids, scoring them and making a recommendation to the city’s procurement department.
Once the procurement department sends a final recommendation to the city commissioners, they vote on a new system at a public meeting.
The city refuses to name them. It includes representatives from the commissioners, City Council, the mayor’s office, the city’s Office of Innovation and Technology, and the office of the city’s chief diversity and inclusion officer.
It negotiated with vendors during the review process and last week “made its recommendations to the Procurement Department for additional negotiations of price and other terms,” the commissioners said in a statement when they delayed their vote.
Mike Dunn, spokesperson for Mayor Jim Kenney, said Monday that the city procurement commissioner “sent a letter to the City Commissioners on Saturday outlining the process for this particular procurement, and the current offers and scoring from the firm(s) approved by the selection committee.”
It centers on the idea that the commissioners have pre-selected a system and are rushing a secretive process to prevent proper oversight and input.
Critics, including city and state watchdogs and advocates for hand-marked paper ballots, say the way the request for proposals was written, the fast-moving timeline, and a lack of transparency point to a predetermined choice. The commissioners say that is not the case.
The city’s request for proposals includes language asking about the physical dimensions of voting equipment and whether it allows a full-faced ballot.
That language suggests it is written to favor the ExpressVote touchscreen system from the vendor ES&S, Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale told reporters.
One on which all candidates are on the same page, the way they are on Philly’s current machines. Because the ES&S system is a full-faced ballot that displays all names at once, advocates say the RFP is clearly designed to favor that system.
Those parts of the RFP are included because Philly often has much larger candidate pools than other places, Deputy Commissioner Nick Custodio said in a statement.
As for the physical dimensions of the system, he cited the consent decree that governs physical accessibility of the city’s polling places.
Yes. The commissioners themselves acknowledge the timeline is fast, and Lisa Deeley, the chair, said the process normally would take three years but instead is compressed to a one-year timeline.
She cited three main reasons for the rushed timeline: Wolf’s directive, which forces the city to fast-track a purchase that was planned for after the 2020 election; the commissioners’ strong preference to use a new system for the first time in 2019, during a lower-turnout municipal election; and the need for several months of testing.
The system will require developing new procedures, training poll workers and public outreach.
Yes, by design. The process is designed to shield the selection committee from outside influence, which is why the membership is confidential.
Deeley said commissioners are not allowed to see the bids until after that committee is done. The commissioners are also legally restricted in what they are allowed to say.
As a result, public input has been limited, leaving advocates and others frustrated by a secretive process.
Advocates and some security experts say hand-marked paper ballots are the most secure option because voters manually make their choice and there is less electronic equipment involved. A common line: Pencil and paper can’t be hacked.
Beyond being less vulnerable to attacks, hand-marked paper ballots are also less prone to mishaps, advocates say. In the event of a power failure, for example, voters can still fill out paper ballots and have them stored for scanning later.
But even a hand-marked paper ballot system requires machinery in the form of a scanner to record that vote.
And disability-rights advocates say hand-marked paper ballots would not be universally accessible.
No. The systems certified by the Department of State all produce a paper record that a voter confirms before casting a ballot. The differences are in whether the voter manually fills out a paper ballot directly or makes a selection on a machine that then prints out a filled paper ballot.
The paper record must show voters their choices in plain text, said Murren, the Department of State spokesperson. The human-readable plain text — not a barcode — is the official record of the vote, Murren said, and is what will be used for recounts, challenges, and audits.
Regarding the ES&S system that advocates worry Philly officials have pre-selected, Murren said the department has required that its “autocast” function be disabled so voters see their paper ballot before casting a vote.
The decision is currently before the city commissioners.
Custodio, the deputy city commissioner, said the commissioners “are working some matters out” with their lawyers and will decide Tuesday afternoon whether to hold a vote Wednesday on a new system.
Deeley said the delay was procedural and unrelated to criticism — the procurement department had not yet sent recommendations, and so the commissioners could not vote.
Several advocates said they believe their efforts sparked the delay.
Deeley said she there is no specific timeline for a vote. The next regularly scheduled meeting is this Wednesday, Feb. 20.
Yes. There are issues of implementation, and at some point it will be impossible to have new machines in place for this November’s election.