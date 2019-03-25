Special counsel Robert Mueller did not find evidence that President Donald Trump or his top aides colluded with Russia during the 2016 election, Attorney General Robert Barr said in a letter to Congress Sunday night.
In the four-page letter, which summarized the findings of Mueller’s nearly two year investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, Barr wrote that the special counsel’s report stated: “[T]he investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”
On the question of obstruction of justice, Mueller’s report was more ambiguous. According to Barr, Mueller did not take a position on whether Trump committed obstruction, stating that while his report “does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”
Nevertheless, Trump cheered the outcome as a “complete and total exoneration,” telling reporters Sunday afternoon, “It’s a shame that our country has had to go through this. To be honest, it’s a shame that your president has had to go through this.”
Members of Congress and the public might be forced to wait a while before seeing Mueller’s full report. Barr said his goal was to release as much of Mueller’s report as he could “consistent with applicable law, regulations, and department policies.”
In a joint statement, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Barr, a Trump appointee, was “not a neutral observer,” claiming his letter to Congress “raises as many questions as it answers.”
“Given Mr. Barr’s public record of bias against the Special Counsel’s inquiry, he is not a neutral observer and is not in a position to make objective determinations about the report,” Pelosi and Schumer said in the statement. “And most obviously, for the president to say he is completely exonerated directly contradicts the words of Mr. Mueller and is not to be taken with any degree of credibility.”
Like many Democrats, both Pelosi and Schumer are both pushing for Mueller’s full report and its underlying documents to be released to Congress.
Rep. Jerry Nadler (D., N.Y.), the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, wrote on Sunday that his committee would call Barr to testify about his findings and his determination — based on Mueller’s evidence — that Trump did not attempt to obstruct justice.
“DOJ owes the public more than just a brief synopsis and decision not to go any further in their work,” Nadler wrote on Twitter. “Special Counsel Mueller worked for 22 months to determine the extent to which President Trump obstructed justice. Attorney General Barr took 2 days to tell the American people that while the President is not exonerated, there will be no action by DOJ.”
• Why Mueller decided not to make a judgement on whether Trump attempted to obstruct justice.
• Why Trump was never interviewed by Mueller related to his investigation into possible obstruction of justice. (The president submitted written answers to questions on some matters.)
• What Mueller actually said about obstruction of justice in his report.
• If there was no collusion, why did so many people in Trump’s orbit — including his former campaign chairman — lie about their interactions with Russians?