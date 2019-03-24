WASHINGTON — Democrats from the Philadelphia region and across the country vowed Sunday to continue investigating President Donald Trump and seek more information about what special counsel Robert Mueller found in his inquiry into potential coordination with Russian operatives and questions of obstruction of justice.
They called for more details even as the president and his allies reveled in what Trump considered “complete and total exoneration” from a four-page summary released by Attorney General William P. Barr.
Democrats immediately raised questions about how Barr, a Trump appointee, had concluded that there were no grounds for obstruction of justice, and called for a review of the underlying evidence gathered by Mueller.
“The American public deserves the full report and findings from the Mueller investigation immediately — not just the in-house summary from a Trump Administration official,” tweeted Sen. Cory Booker (D., N.J.), a candidate for president and member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Another member of the committee, Sen. Chris Coons (D., Del.) said Mueller’s uncertainty about whether Trump obstructed justice cried out for congressional review.
“The fact that the special counsel refused to reach a conclusion one way or the other about whether President Trump committed obstruction of justice means that more than ever we have a responsibility to get access to those materials and to conduct a thorough review of it,” Coons said on CNN.
Barr wrote that Mueller found evidence both for and against obstruction by Trump. But Barr added that he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein concluded that the evidence “is not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.”
Democrats quickly demanded that more information be released, although Republicans from the Philadelphia region did not immediately comment on the long-awaited results.
U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell (D., N.J.) tweeted, “Trump’s handpicked [attorney general] took 48 hours to clear Trump of obstruction of justice. Based on what evidence? Based on what interviews with Trump? It’s up to Congress to get these answers.”
But the White House and top congressional Republicans saw the report as a complete victory for Trump, and called for Democrats to stop their investigations into the president.
“Good day for the rule of law. Great day for President Trump and his team. No collusion and no obstruction. The cloud hanging over President Trump has been removed by this report,” tweeted Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. “Now it is time to move on, govern the country, and get ready to combat Russia and other foreign actors ahead of 2020.”
Rather than issue their own immediate statements, some local Democrats retweeted comments from Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D., N.Y.), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.
“In light of the very concerning discrepancies and final decision making at the Justice Department following the Special Counsel report, where Mueller did not exonerate the President, we will be calling Attorney General Barr in to testify before @HouseJudiciary in the near future,” Nadler tweeted.
Democrats had argued even before Sunday’s developments that Congress has a broader scope of investigation than Mueller, who focused on potential criminal offenses related to Russian interference in the 2016 election, and potential obstruction of justice. Other criminal probes into Trump’s campaign or business activities are still ongoing in several attorney general offices. Democrats have argued that even if Trump and his associates stopped short of committing crimes, their actions still warrant scrutiny and public disclosure.
Coons said “it’s a good thing” the president did not conspire with a hostile power, but said questions remained about the people close to Trump, including his former campaign manager and national security adviser, who pled guilty to lying about contacts with Russia.
“It’s hard to see how that is a complete exoneration,” Coons said. “If there was nothing for them to hide, why did they do so much lying and misrepresenting?”
Before Barr’s letter came out Sunday, two Republicans from the Philadelphia area also had called for transparency around any conclusions, although they did not immediately release statements Sunday.
“The report must be made public and full briefings must be made to Congress,” U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R., Pa.), a former FBI agent, said in a statement Friday night. "We must insist on 100% full transparency on all investigative matters and full disclosure to the public. Once that occurs, and once we respond accordingly, it is time to move on.”
Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.) said in a statement Friday night that “it’s in the national interest for Attorney General Bill Barr to be as transparent as possible about the investigation’s findings with Congress and the public — consistent with the law and longstanding Department of Justice policy.”