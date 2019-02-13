You know who’s a fan of J.T. Realmuto? Yadier Molina.
Jean Segura was so depressed a few years ago, he nearly walked away from baseball.
And check out the pipes on Andrew McCutchen’s mom. Gotta think she’ll be singing at Citizens Bank Park at some point.
Hold on to your socks, here’s a quick look at the most prominent players the Phillies added while you-know-whos sit in free agency limbo.
Role: Starting catcher
Age: 27. Born: March 18, 1991 in Del City, Okla.
· J.T. Realmuto’s initials stand for Jacob Tyler. His last name is pronounced real-MU-toe.
· Realmuto’s uncle, John Smith, won four wrestling world championships and two Olympic gold medals (1988, 1992). Smith also has won five national championships as the wrestling coach at Oklahoma State.
· Goes by Jacob Realmuto on Twitter (@JTRealmuto), though he doesn’t really tweet much. Smart guy.
· Realmuto was a three-sport star at Carl Albert High School in Midwest City, Okla. A quarterback, he had 40 carries for 180 yards and four touchdowns – including the game-winner in the second overtime -- in an upset win over the No. 1 team in the state in 2009.
· Realmuto’s wife, Lexi, gave birth to their first child, Gracie Laine, last summer, two days after Realmuto was selected to play in his first All-Star Game.
· "As a catcher you observe other catchers in this league and you see the way he plays,” Cardinals future Hall of Famer Yadier Molina told the Miami Herald at last year’s All-Star Game. “J.T. has got it all.”
· · ·
Role: Starting shortstop
Age: 28. Born: March 17, 1990 in San Juan, D.R.
· The acquisition of Segura solved two problems for the Phillies. One, it solidified the defense; Segura is one of the best shortstops in baseball. Two, it allowed the Phillies to deal Carlos Santana and move Rhys Hoskins back to his natural first-base position.
· Homered in last year’s All-Star Game after winning the fan vote for the final AL roster spot. Taproom trivia: The last Phillies player to homer in the All-Star Game was Mike Schmidt 38 years ago.
>>From the archives: The Segura trade was a stroke of genius | Bob Brookover
· Was devastated by the loss of infant son Janniel to illness in 2014 in the Dominican Republic. “I almost quit baseball,” Segura told the Seattle Times. “I was dead out there on the field.” Who could blame him?
· Started to pull things together in 2016 when he hit .319 with Arizona and led the NL with 203 hits. Segura is one of four players to hit at least .300 in each of the last three seasons. Jose Altuve, Freddie Freeman and Mike Trout are the others. Heady company.
· Segura hit .282 at home for Seattle last season and .325 on the road. He’s a .302 career hitter at Citizens Bank Park (19-63) with no homers and five RBI in 15 career games.
· The Mariners were 81-63 when he started at shortstop last season. They were 8-10 when he did not.
· · ·
Role: Starting left fielder
Age: 32. Born: Oct. 10, 1986 in Fort Meade, Fla.
· Played in five consecutive All-Star Games for the Pirates from 2011-15 and finished in the top 5 of NL MVP voting four times in five years. He won it in 2013.
· Is the first former MVP acquired by the Phillies since they traded for Dale Murphy in 1990.
· His mom, Petrina, sang the national anthem before the 2013 NL wild-card game, which was the Pirates’ first playoff game in Pittsburgh in 21 years.
· Proposed to Maria Hanslovan during a taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show following the 2013 season. The couple have a son named Steel.
· From 2011-15, McCutchen hit .302 with a .905 OPS. Over the last three seasons, those numbers are .263 and .802.
· McCutchen said that potentially playing 81 home games at Citizens Bank Park made the Phillies an attractive destination. His nine homers (in 133 at-bats) is the most he has in a ballpark outside of the National League Central.
· His father, Lorenzo, is a minister who was a fullback at Division II Carson-Newman. He taught Andrew baseball with a football mentality.
“One of the things that he used to preach when I was a kid was that home plate was my house. And my sister was in that house and my mom was in that house,” McCutchen told Bay Area News Group last year. "And when they pitched the ball, you don’t want anybody to get in it. He told me to hit that ball so no one would get in my house. He would tell me to protect my house.”
· · ·
Role: Righthanded reliever
Age: 33. Born: April 9, 1985.
· Veteran reliever who broke in with the Yankees in 2008 and pitched in two games when the Yankees beat the Phillies in the 2009 World Series.
· Has the career record for most strikeouts per nine innings – 11.97 -- in history among pitchers with at least 600 innings pitched. Former Phillies Brad Lidge and Billy Wagner are second and third, respectively.
· Went to the University of Alabama after attending Paul Bryant High School. Probably best not to bring up the Clemson championship game in his presence.
· He and his wife Erin started the “High Socks for Hope” charitable foundation after tornados ripped through Tuscaloosa in 2011.