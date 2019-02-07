No team in baseball had fewer hits than the Phillies last season.
That figures to change in 2019.
The Phillies acquired all-star catcher J.T. Realmuto on Thursday in a trade that sent top prospect Sixto Sanchez, young catcher Jorge Alfaro and minor-league left-hander Will Stewart to the Miami Marlins. Realmuto joins shortstop Jean Segura and outfielder Andrew McCutchen as notable offseason additions designed to kick-start the offense.
And the Phillies are still hopeful of reeling in one of the really big free-agent fish: Bryce Harper or Manny Machado.
With spring training due to open next week, manager Gabe Kapler surely has been scribbling potential lineups. Here’s a look at a few permutations:
If the Phillies miss out on both Harper and Machado:
LF McCutchen (righty)
SS Segura (righty)
CF Odubel Herrera (lefty)
1B Rhys Hoskins (righty)
C Realmuto (righty)
RF Nick Williams (lefty)
3B Maikel Franco (righty)
2B Cesar Hernandez (switch)
If the Phillies sign Harper:
SS Segura (righty)
C Realmuto (righty)
RF Harper (lefty)
1B Hoskins (righty)
LF McCutchen (righty)
CF Herrera (lefty)
3B Franco (righty)
2B Hernandez (switch)
If the Phillies sign Machado:
SS Segura (righty)
3B Machado (righty)
CF Herrera (lefty)
1B Hoskins (righty)
C Realmuto (righty)
RF Williams (lefty)
LF McCutchen (righty)
2B Hernandez (switch)