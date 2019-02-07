No team in baseball had fewer hits than the Phillies last season.

That figures to change in 2019.

The Phillies acquired all-star catcher J.T. Realmuto on Thursday in a trade that sent top prospect Sixto Sanchez, young catcher Jorge Alfaro and minor-league left-hander Will Stewart to the Miami Marlins. Realmuto joins shortstop Jean Segura and outfielder Andrew McCutchen as notable offseason additions designed to kick-start the offense.

And the Phillies are still hopeful of reeling in one of the really big free-agent fish: Bryce Harper or Manny Machado.

With spring training due to open next week, manager Gabe Kapler surely has been scribbling potential lineups. Here’s a look at a few permutations:

If the Phillies miss out on both Harper and Machado:

LF McCutchen (righty)

SS Segura (righty)

CF Odubel Herrera (lefty)

1B Rhys Hoskins (righty)

C Realmuto (righty)

RF Nick Williams (lefty)

3B Maikel Franco (righty)

2B Cesar Hernandez (switch)

If the Phillies sign Harper:

SS Segura (righty)

C Realmuto (righty)

RF Harper (lefty)

1B Hoskins (righty)

LF McCutchen (righty)

CF Herrera (lefty)

3B Franco (righty)

2B Hernandez (switch)

If the Phillies sign Machado:

SS Segura (righty)

3B Machado (righty)

CF Herrera (lefty)

1B Hoskins (righty)

C Realmuto (righty)

RF Williams (lefty)

LF McCutchen (righty)

2B Hernandez (switch)