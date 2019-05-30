Bryce Harper finished his at-bat Wednesday night after being hit by a foul tip on his right foot, but was then immediately lifted from the game.
Removing Harper seemed to be a precautionary move as the Phillies were leading the Cardinals by 10 runs when he left the game. He looked to be in a bit of pain after the foul tip smacked his foot. He was visited by manager Gabe Kapler and a team trainer. Harper returned to the batter’s box, lined out on the next pitch he saw, and was removed from the game.
Before his removal, Harper hit his 10th homer of the season in the third inning and recorded his 200th double of his career in the fourth inning. Harper went 3 for 4 for his second-straight multi-hit game.