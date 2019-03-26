Bryce Harper is aware of the impact he has had on the fan base since signing a 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies, but when he steps in the batter’s box during Thursday’s opener at Citizens Bank Park against the Atlanta Braves, he won’t be overwhelmed by the moment.
During a press conference at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, Harper talked about how excited he will be to play his first Phillies game in front of the home fans, but he will have no trouble controlling his emotions.
“When I step in the batter’s box, my heart rate, everything like that, is controlled,” Harper said before going out and taking batting practice. “It is my sanctuary, it is what I do. I get more stressed out driving down the highway or freeway in traffic, I am super nervous about that…”
Opening day before a packed house? A piece of cake for Harper.
“When I step into the batter’s box, 45,000 people going crazy, I would love to put a heartrate monitor to see what it looks like because I enjoy those moments,” he said. “I enjoy the craziness, that is what I do. I love that, I love those situations. I think it is that jump-out-of-a-plane kind of feeling, you get into a batter’s box, bottom of the ninth bases loaded or even the first game of the series, first game playing somewhere.”
After seven seasons with the Washington Nationals, Harper, 26, can’t wait to get started with his new team.
“Imagining the crowd and fans, I don’t think I can even envision what it will be like,” he said. “I am very excited to see what it will be like and see what the ovation will be for not just myself but my teammates as well.”
Harper has felt the fans’ passion in his brief time with the Phillies.
“There is a lot of excitement here in the city right now for all of us, not just me personally,” he said. “Like I said, I am very excited to see what it will be like and looking forward to it.”
Kapler anxiously anticipates second season
Phillies second-year manager Gabe Kapler arrived back with the team on Monday from spring training in Clearwater and said he was hit with emotion after driving by the Wells Fargo Center and Lincoln Financial Field.
“I saw everything lit up in red and my heart started beating pretty fast, realizing we are getting ready to start a really important year in Phillies history,” Kapler said.
Coming off an 80-82 season, the Phillies are looking to earn their first playoff berth since 2011.
Manager moves
Kapler says that Maikel Franco will start at third base in the opener against Atlanta over Scott Kingery. That doesn’t mean, according to Kapler, that Franco will be in the lineup every day.
“There doesn’t have to be one guy who won and one guy who lost the job,” Kapler said. “Every day they will kind of be battling for reps.”
He also mentioned that Kingery could see time in center field, shortstop or second base.
Kapler was asked about a closer and he’s not willing to say one person. He said several pitchers will pitch in high leverage situations, including David Robertson, Seranthony Dominiguez, Pat Neshek, Adam Morgan and Hector Neris.
After finishing third in the Cy Young voting and going 17-6 with a 2.37 ERA in 212 1/3 innings, righthander Aaron Nola will be the opening day starter against a Braves team that he has enjoyed plenty of success against.
In 17 career starts against Atlanta, Nola is 9-5 with a 2.15 ERA and a 0.985 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched). Last year he was 2-2 with a 2.30 ERA against the Braves.
Like his teammates, Nola has cautious optimism entering the season.
“We have a good team and a lot of talent,” Nola said. “We definitely have a playoff team but there are no guarantees, we have to take it game by game.”