Three things: Brian Anderson, who had a decent rookie year (.273-11-65), will be the everyday third baseman. Anderson told the Miami Herald that he lost about 12 pounds during the season, so he focused on conditioning in the offseason. ... The closest thing the Marlins have to an ace is Jose Urena, who has held Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins to 4-for-21 (.190) with no homers and 10 strikeouts combined. ... Former Phillies catcher Jorge Alfaro missed several games in the spring with knee inflammation after he banged his knee on a railing while chasing a pop foul and tumbled into the dugout. Alfaro was unfazed that he was injured during an exhibition game. “I wanted to show everyone that all of us are going to give 100 percent,” he told the Miami Herald. “I wanted to show everybody that we are here to compete and win. We are going out to win every day.”