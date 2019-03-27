Teams are listed in predicted order of finish. Odds are via SugarHouse.com.
Manager: Alex Cora (second season).
2018: 108-54, first place, World Series champions.
Key additions: None.
Key subtractions: RHP Craig Kimbrel, RHP Joe Kelly, 2B Ian Kinsler.
Three things: Gritty second baseman Dustin Pedroia will return soon after playing in just three games last year because of knee injuries that started when Manny Machado spiked him late in 2017. The Red Sox will play in San Diego from Aug. 23-25. ... Matt Barnes will be given the first chance to replace Kimbrel as the closer. Barnes has just two career saves, but he gave up just one run in 8 2/3 innings last postseason, so he’s handled pressure situations. Barnes pitched a scoreless eighth, which ended with Machado striking out, in that 18-inning game in last year’s World Series. ... The last team to repeat as champion was the Yankees, who won the World Series in 1998-2000.
Key number: 44-53. Career record for starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, who was given a four-year, $68 million contract after helping the Red Sox win their fourth championship in 15 years. This time last year, Eovaldi was coming off a 2017 season lost to Tommy John surgery and about to undergo arthroscopic surgery for more elbow trouble. Today, he’s making $17 million a year.
Manager: Aaron Boone (second season).
2018: 100-62, second place, wild card, lost to Boston in Division Series.
Key additions: LHP James Paxton, RHP Adam Ottavino, INF DJ LeMahieu, SS Troy Tulowitzki.
Key subtractions: RHP David Robertson, OF Andrew McCutchen, RHP Sonny Gray, RHP Lance Lynn, INF Neil Walker.
Three things: Staff ace Luis Severino (19-8, 3.39 ERA last year) is out until at least May with inflammation in his right rotator cuff. SS Didi Gregorius (Tommy John surgery) is out at least until July. ... Giancarlo Stanton (7-1), Aaron Judge (10-1) and Oakland’s Khris Davis (10-1) are the favorites to lead the majors in homers. ... Two-time Gold Glove second baseman DJ LeMahieu comes over from Colorado. He’ll back up Gleyber Torres at second.
Key number: 40-40. The Yankees’ record against the Red Sox the last four seasons, including Boston’s 3-1 win in last year’s ALDS.
Manager: Kevin Cash (fifth season).
2018: 90-72, third place.
Key additions: RHP Charlie Morton, C Mike Zunino, OF Avisail Garcia, INF Yandy Diaz.
Key subtractions: OF Mallex Smith, 1B-OF Jake Bauers, RHP Sergio Romo.
Three things: Good one to start the season as reigning Cy Young winner Blake Snell will face Justin Verlander when the Rays host Houston in the opener. ... Speaking of openers, the Rays will use relievers to start the fourth and fifth games this season (and beyond). Purists might not like the way Tampa manager Kevin Cash manipulates his bullpen, but the Rays won 90 games last year. Imagine if they didn’t have to play the Yankees and Red Sox 38 times. They went a combined 17-21 against the behemoths. ... Curious to see how Tommy Pham does this year. He hit .343 in 39 games for the Rays after being acquired from St. Louis.
Key number: $573,700. This season’s original salary for Snell, who last week agreed to a new deal worth an average of $10 million per year for five years. Verlander, just for comparison, is making $28 million.
Manager: Charlie Montoyo (first season).
2018: 73-89, fourth place.
Key additions: INF Freddy Galvis, LHP Clayton Richard, RHP Matt Shoemaker.
Key subtractions: C Russell Martin, SS Troy Tulowitzki, INF Aledmys Diaz, RHP Marco Estrada, RHP Mark Leiter Jr.
Three things: One of the things that rankles the players union is service-time manipulation, the process in which clubs hide major-league-ready players in the minors to delay when they can reach free agency. That’s the primary reason mega-prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won’t be called up until possibly late April. He missed the last two weeks of spring training with a strained left oblique. ... New manager Charlie Montoyo spent some time in the Expos organization with Vladimir Guerrero Sr. ... Freddy Galvis is the shortstop of today. But Bo Bichette is the shortstop of the future. Bo is Dante Bichette’s son. He’s named after Bo Jackson, whose actual name was Vincent Edward.
Key number: 4.65. Closer Ken Giles’ ERA last season. Entering 2018, it was 2.43.
Manager: Brandon Hyde (first season).
2018: 47-115, fifth place, worst record in majors.
Key additions: None.
Key subtraction: OF Adam Jones.
Three things: New manager Brandon Hyde had most recently been the Cubs bench coach under Joe Maddon. ... After 115 losses last season, let’s hope Hyde has Maddon’s sense of humor. ... Among the many kids who will get a look is Cedric Mullins, who hit .235 in 45 games. The 5-foot-8 center fielder hit four home runs last year in 170 at-bats, including one off former All-Star Aaron Sanchez. When you lose as many games as the Orioles did, you gotta dig deep for highlights.
Key number: 120. Number of losses by the 1962 New York Mets, most in the expansion era. Surely the Orioles can’t threaten that again, can they?
Manager: Terry Francona (seventh season).
2018: 91-71, first place, lost to Houston in Division Series.
Key additions: 1B-DH Carlos Santana, 1B Jake Bauers.
Key subtractions: OF Michael Brantley, DH Edwin Encarnacion, RHP Cody Allen, C Yan Gomes, 1B Yonder Alonso.
Three things: Star shortstop Francisco Lindor was hampered throughout spring training by a strained calf. He hit 38 homers and finished in the MVP top 10 for the third straight year. ... The Indians lost 10 players to free agency and traded DH Edwin Encarnacion (Seattle) and C Yan Gomes (Washington). Encarnacion was a big part of the deal that allowed the Indians to reacquire Carlos Santana, who had a miserable 2018 with the Phillies. ... Brad Hand will anchor the bullpen, which was a surprising disappointment last year.
Key number: 4.60. The ERA for Cleveland’s relievers in 2018, ranked 25th in the majors. The year before, the Indians were tops at 2.89.
Manager: Rick Renteria (third season).
2018: 62-100, fourth place.
Key additions: RHP Ivan Nova, 1B-DH Yonder Alonso, RHP Alex Colome, OF Jon Jay.
Key subtractions: OF Avisail Garcia, DH-INF Matt Davidson, RHP James Shields.
Three things: When they acquired 1B/DH Yonder Alonso, it was thought that he would help lure Manny Machado, who is married to Alonso’s sister. But think about it. Would you want to spend eight months basically sequestered with your brother-in-law? Now it makes sense that Machado ended up in San Diego. ... OF Eloy Jimenez is a such a hot prospect that the ChiSox gave him the most lucrative contract (6 years, $43 million) ever for a player with no service time. Scott Kingery (6 years, $24 million) had held the mark. ... Jimenez is considered by some to be the franchise’s best prospect since Frank Thomas. ... Yoan Moncada had 650 plate appearances and led the majors with 217 strikeouts last season. Please note that from 1936-42, Joe DiMaggio had 4,418 plate appearances and 196 strikeouts. What’s more staggering is that Moncada is a switch-hitter.
Key number: 1,594. Number of times White Sox hitters struck out last season, most in major-league history. The Phillies, by the way, weren’t too far off, with 1,520.
Manager: Rocco Baldelli (first season).
2018: 78-84, second place.
Key additions: DH-OF Nelson Cruz, 2B Jonathan Schoop, RHP Blake Parker.
Key subtractions: 1B Joe Mauer, OF-DH Robbie Grossman.
Three things: Rocco Baldelli, who played for Joe Maddon in Tampa, is baseball’s youngest manager at 37. He had been a coach for Tampa the last four years. ... There’s hope that Baldelli can help get CF Byron Buxton back on track after an injury-marred 2018. Buxton hit 16 homers and stole 29 bases in 2017. ... DH Nelson Cruz provides some pop for the middle of the lineup, even if he is 38.
Key number: 203. Number of home runs hit by Cruz over the last five years, tops in baseball.
Manager: Ned Yost (10th season).
2018: 58-104, fifth place.
Key additions: OF Billy Hamilton, RHP Brad Boxberger, INF-OF Chris Owings, RHP Chris Ellis.
Key subtraction: RHP Jason Hammel.
Three things (with a twist): This team stinks, so we’re just going to focus on our favorite Royals youngster. 2B Whit Merrifield led the majors in hits (192) and stolen bases (45) last year. ... His full name is Whitley David Merrifield, and his nickname is “Whit Bird.” He told the Kansas City Star he’s had it since he was a kid. If he was a Phillie, it would be “Cheesesteak Whit.” ... Signed a four-year extension for a reasonable $16.25 million.
Key number: 268. Number of players taken ahead of our hero in the 2010 draft. Merrifield was a ninth-round pick out of South Carolina.
Manager: Ron Gardenhire (second season).
2018: 64-98, third place.
Key additions: LHP Matt Moore, RHP Tyson Ross, SS Jordy Mercer.
Key subtractions: DH Victor Martinez, SS Jose Iglesias, LHP Francisco Liriano, C James McCann.
Three things: The Tigers were two losses away from giving the AL Central three 100-loss teams last season. Ugh. ... They’ve unsuccessfully tried to trade 27-year-old outfielder Nick Castellanos (23 homers, 89 RBIs) each of the last two seasons. He can be a free agent for the first time after the season. ... Christin Stewart, twice the Tigers minor-league player of the year, is the starting left fielder.
Key number: .219. The dismal batting average of the players who hit at the top of the lineup last year. Josh Harrison, a career .296 hitter batting first with the Pirates, is expected to lead off.
Manager: AJ Hinch (fifth season).
2018: 103-59, first place, lost to Boston in ALCS.
Key additions: OF Michael Brantley, C Robinson Chirinos, LHP Wade Miley.
Key subtractions: INF-OF Marwin Gonzalez, LHP Dallas Keuchel, RHP Charlie Morton, DH Evan Gattis.
Three things: The rotation took a hit when the Astros decided not to re-sign Dallas Keuchel and watched Lance McCullers go under the knife. He’s out for 2019. Wade Miley was brought in from Milwaukee, and Collin McHugh has been put back into the rotation. McHugh started 102 games for the ‘Stros from 2014-17. ... They’ll be throwing to Robinson Chirinos, who became friendly with Astros pitching coach Brent Strom during a postseason barnstorming trip of major leaguers to Japan last fall. ... Three-time All-Star Michael Brantley was brought in to play left field. Brantley is just a .240 hitter at Minute Maid Park. He hit .307 at Cleveland’s Progressive Field.
Key number: 103. The Astros set a franchise record with 103 wins before losing to Boston in the ALCS. No shame there. The Red Sox had one of the great teams in history.
Manager: Scott Servais (fourth season).
2018: 89-73, third place.
Key additions: C Omar Narvaez, 1B-OF Jay Bruce, 1B-DH Edwin Encarnacion, SS J.P. Crawford, SS Tim Beckham, OF Mallex Smith, OF Domingo Santana, LHP Yusei Kikuchi, RHP Hunter Strickland.
Key subtractions: C Mike Zunino, 2B Robinson Cano, SS Jean Segura, DH Nelson Cruz, LHP James Paxton, RHP Edwin Diaz, OF Denard Span, OF Guillermo Heredia, RHP Alex Colome.
Three things: They added some veterans, but the Mariners are going young. And they know the lumps are coming. “We don’t think this year is a punt,” general manager Jerry Dipoto said. “We feel like we went from being stuck in the middle of the American League to being stuck in the middle of the American League with a future in front of us.” That’s an interesting way to look at it. ... DiPoto made nine trades in the offseason, including one for former Phillies top prospect J.P. Crawford, who will start the season in the minors. ... Another guy they’re high on is Yusei Kikuchi, a 27-year-old starter from Japan.
Key number: 4 2/3. Innings pitched last week by Kikuchi against Oakland in Japan. His next assignment will be Thursday in Seattle against Boston’s Chris Sale.
Manager: Bob Melvin (ninth season).
2018: 97-65, second place, lost to New York Yankees in wild-card game.
Key additions: INF Jurickson Profar, RHP Marco Estrada, RHP Joakim Soria.
Key subtractions: INF Jed Lowrie, C Jonathan Lucroy, RHP Jeurys Familia.
Three things: The A’s improved by 22 wins and surprisingly made it to the wild card. “It was by far the most fun I’ve had playing baseball, because we won so many games,” said Khris Davis, who led the majors with 48 homers. “And winning is way better than losing.” ... Oakland acquired Jurickson Profar from Texas and intended to use him at second base. But in light of the hand injury Matt Olson suffered in Japan, Profar will platoon at first base. ... The Athletics lost two games last week against the Mariners in Japan.
Key number: 146. Profar hit 20 homers and had 77 RBIs in 146 games last season. Injuries (mostly) had prevented him from playing more than 90 games in his previous five years.
Manager: Brad Ausmus (first season).
2018: 80-82, fourth place.
Key additions: RHP Cody Allen, C Jonathan Lucroy, RHP Matt Harvey, RHP Trevor Cahill, 1B Justin Bour.
Key subtractions: RHP Garrett Richards.
Three things: Brad Ausmus takes over for Mike Scioscia, the only manager the Angels had this century. Shame Scioscia couldn’t hang in for another 35 years and pass Connie Mack’s record of 53 seasons. Of course, Scioscia would have had to keep on going until he was 95 years old. ... Mike Trout’s 10-year mega-extension probably means the only playoff action he’ll see anytime soon will be from the stands at Lincoln Financial Field. ... Peter Bourjos is back with the Angels, for whom he played from 2010-13. This will be his fifth team in the last five years.
Key number: $105,000. The raise pitcher/outfielder Shohei Ohtani got after winning rookie of the year last season. That’s just about what Mike Trout ($33 million salary) finds in his pockets when he does his laundry. Ohtani is coming off Tommy John surgery and might be back in May to DH.
Manager: Chris Woodward (first season).
2018: 67-95, fifth place.
Key additions: 3B Asdrubal Cabrera, RHP Lance Lynn, OF Hunter Pence, RHP Jeanmar Gomez.
Key subtractions: 3B Adrian Beltre, INF Jurickson Profar, C Robinson Chirinos, RHP Bartolo Colon, LHP Martin Perez.
Three things: Hoping for a rebound year from Lance Lynn, who struggled badly in 2018, his first season outside of the Cardinals organization. Lynn’s career ERA in six seasons in St. Louis was 3.38. Last year, with Minnesota and the Yankees, it was 4.77. ... Second-year right-handed prospect Ariel Jurado watched a lot of Cliff Lee as a youngster. It had to be especially exciting when Carlos Ruiz, a giant in Jurado’s home country of Panama, was catching. Greatest Panamanian pitcher is Mariano Rivera. ... Mike Minor (12-8, 4.18) is the only starter back from last year’s rotation.
Key number: 81. Left fielder Joey Gallo has hit 41 and 40 home runs each of the last two seasons. He’s also struck 403 times, and his batting average for 2017-18 is .208.