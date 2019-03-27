Three things: When they acquired 1B/DH Yonder Alonso, it was thought that he would help lure Manny Machado, who is married to Alonso’s sister. But think about it. Would you want to spend eight months basically sequestered with your brother-in-law? Now it makes sense that Machado ended up in San Diego. ... OF Eloy Jimenez is a such a hot prospect that the ChiSox gave him the most lucrative contract (6 years, $43 million) ever for a player with no service time. Scott Kingery (6 years, $24 million) had held the mark. ... Jimenez is considered by some to be the franchise’s best prospect since Frank Thomas. ... Yoan Moncada had 650 plate appearances and led the majors with 217 strikeouts last season. Please note that from 1936-42, Joe DiMaggio had 4,418 plate appearances and 196 strikeouts. What’s more staggering is that Moncada is a switch-hitter.