The Wolf administration says its working on other as yet unknown funding options. That’s good, but the Trump administration and Congress, should actually fund the new machines. If they can find billions for an unnecessary border wall, surely they can spend what it takes to safeguard against a crisis if the voting system is compromised. They should show they have a vested interest in upholding voter rights and ensuring that the system is safe from tampering and that they understand voters need to have confidence that their votes will be counted.