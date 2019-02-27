Yet anti-union campaigns peddle the myth that the pensions unions fight for are taxpayer-funded “freebies” for teachers. Public school pensions are largely paid for by school employees through payroll deductions. For the last 26 years, I have paid between 6.5 and 7.5 percent of my salary into the pension system, with the contracted promise that my school district and the state would contribute an appropriate amount so that pensioners would have income in retirement. I’ve paid significantly into my pension, while being paid far less than many of my friends with similar levels of education, skill and experience. Pensions are a form of deferred compensation for us mission-driven people who prepare children for their futures.