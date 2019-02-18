But national followers of the teacher strikes would be remiss if we did not also express our sympathy to the losers of the fight: the families and students. In L.A. children have a 50 percent chance of graduating (without the bogus credit recovery courses that makes the graduation rate look like it’s over 80 percent). Only 22 percent of students in L.A. schools and 28 percent in Denver are proficient in math, according to the Nation’s report card. In eighth grade, reading proficiency in both districts is also below 30 percent. If this is the blueprint for more strikes in cities across the country, our educators and families are in serious trouble.