Pennsylvania was one of 13 states in 2018 that still used machines that don’t have printed ballots or paper-based backups for voters to verify their vote. And, our voting machines are rapidly aging, making them less secure and more likely to fail on Election Day. Last April, Gov. Wolf gave the Commonwealth a 2020 deadline to switch to machines that leave a paper trail, safeguarding ballots from potential hacking. Common Cause has been working to make sure every county in the Commonwealth has adequate funding for purchasing new technology and machines to make sure our voting systems are secure, but the For the People Act would also provide grants to state and local governments for election security-related activities, including new machines.