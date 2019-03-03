Why is this happening? A lot of reasons, but two jump out. One is the rise of the small (think $27) political donor, an idea pioneered by Barack Obama in 2008 and perfected by Sanders in 2016 -- which has ended the so-called invisible primary in which a handful of billionaire donors and bloviating pundits could kill a candidacy before it started. The other is something that Democrats are loathe to admit -- the reality-show nature of 21st-century American politics that they themselves decry. In such a culture -- why, yes, the same one that gave us Trump -- there’s only one show that matters, The Race for the White House. About 98 percent of Americans will never be able to find Olympia on a map, but running for president gives someone like Inslee an uninterrupted 1-hour CNN town hall -- worth millions -- to espouse his view on climate change and build his brand.