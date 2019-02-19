Because make no mistake: Harris is a juggernaut. There was a new national poll of Democrats that showed the two septuagenarians candidates coasting on the fumes of huge name recognition — ex-veep Joe Biden and Sanders — out in front but that Harris is separating from the pack of newcomers that Democrats (who fall in love, not in line, every four years) are just starting to sift through, California influential new governor, Gavin Newsom, casually endorsed her on national TV Friday night without waiting for all the top-tier candidates to announce. Not to mention the huge crowds. If you forced me to make a bet right now on whom the Democrats will ultimately nominate, I would bet on Harris.