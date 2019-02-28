I drew this while listening to Michael Cohen testifying before Chairman Elijah Cummings’s Congressional Oversight Committee. Most Americans are working at productive jobs (not cartooning) so aren’t listening to the tawdry details Cohen is outlining. The President’s amorality aside, what Cohen admitted to doing as part of his job at a huge, NYC real estate company indicts that business as well as his boss. Our laws and tax codes protect them. It’s an argument for strict scrutiny, not laissez faire.