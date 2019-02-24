The sex abuse scandal in the Catholic Church continues to shock. Even non-Catholics can cheer Pope Francis’s calls to reform but remain skeptical of whether real change will come. Church preachments against homosexuality, for celibacy except in marriage and against equality for women in the hierarchy ring utterly false as we read what went on behind closed rectory doors. Sadly, these crimes obscure the good work church members and many priests do every day for the poor, for immigrants and for the sick.