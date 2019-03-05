Last week’s Michael Cohen hearings unleashed a storm of GOP defenders racing to discredit Cohen for being the liar everyone knows he has been. They were too busy to spend time defending Donald Trump’s behavior which, had it been attributed to anyone else, would have inspired their former zeal for proper business and ethical behavior. The Democrats spent their time looking for something more damning than all the President’s damning bad behavior we already know about. Maybe if he shot someone on Fifth Avenue?.....