Opinion Political Cartoon: Masking the truth about abortion So far, it’s been impossible for abortion opponents to outright ban the procedure, perhaps because it is still favored by well over 50% of Americans. New rules by the Trump administration’s Department of Health and Human Services, however, will severely chip away at abortion availability by establishing idiotic rules that will make it impossible for family planning agencies receiving Title X funds to refer patients for abortions. This will, of course, hurt Planned Parenthood which cuts down the need for abortion by offering safe, effective birth control advice so women don’t GET pregnant in the first place. Oh, well.