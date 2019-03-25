Question: My question concerns the status of Scott Kingery. Since he still has options, why don’t the Phillies send him to Lehigh Valley? He still looks lost at the plate and could use regular at bats, which he will not get with the Phillies having a more set lineup this year. Wouldn’t it be better for his long term development to play regularly in AAA rather than ride the bench and play occasionally in Philly? Or is this simply a case of not wanting to admit that the $24 million contract was a mistake? — Steve N, via email.