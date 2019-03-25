Mike Trout’s record-breaking contract will keep him with the Angels for at least the next decade. But that doesn’t mean he or Bryce Harper will be off-limits that whole time, Scott Lauber explains in the latest episode of Extra Innings, a new podcast from the Philadelphia Inquirer.
The Angels still need to win. But they couldn’t let Mike Trout walk away. Plus, how could someone say no to $400 million?
Plus: Is it really possible the Phillies were playing video games in the clubhouse during games? Noted Fortnite expert Bob Brookover joins Lauber and Matt Breen to talk about how manager Gabe Kapler handled the situation that emerged last week and what his leadership style could mean for his future with the Phillies.
And since the season finally starts this week, the trio chats about the rest of the National League East teams, and offer up their predictions for the playoffs.
