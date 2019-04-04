Fast fashion retailer Zara has closed its location near Rittenhouse Square on Walnut Street.
The popular Spanish-based retailer had wanted to expand beyond its 10,000 square feet because it had been performing “extremely well” in that location, but Center City-based commercial real estate company MSC Retail could not accommodate the request, said Douglas Green, a managing principal at MSC.
Green did not know the exact date that Zara closed, but said the company’s lease was up at the end of March. Zara did not respond to requests for comment.
“They wanted a significant expansion that we couldn’t accommodate,” Green said. As far as he knows, “they’re exploring other options in the city.”
Simon Group, owner of the King of Prussia, announced in June 2017 plans for Zara to open a flagship 30,000-square-foot, two-level store there. Zara also opened a 26,000-square-foot store at the Cherry Hill Mall in September 2017.
Despite the rise of online shopping, Walnut and Chestnut streets from Broad to 20th street are “prime retail corridors” with 95.5 percent occupancy, according to the Center City District’s 2018 report. But Philadelphia’s shopping streets are expanding east of Broad Street with large-scale projects like Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s and Macerich’s Fashion District plan to turn the former Gallery at Market East into a shopping and entertainment center.
Zara is not a tenant that PREIT is expecting at the September 2019 opening of the Fashion District, which PREIT chief executive officer Joseph Coradino said on a February earnings call is “85 percent committed.”
Still, Green said Zara’s now closed location is on “arguably the best retail block in Philadelphia,” and the firm has seen “robust interest” from replacement tenants. He anticipates securing a tenant selling apparel for that space in the next 30 to 60 days.