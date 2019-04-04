Despite the rise of online shopping, Walnut and Chestnut streets from Broad to 20th street are “prime retail corridors” with 95.5 percent occupancy, according to the Center City District’s 2018 report. But Philadelphia’s shopping streets are expanding east of Broad Street with large-scale projects like Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s and Macerich’s Fashion District plan to turn the former Gallery at Market East into a shopping and entertainment center.