PREIT plans to shed the Wyoming Valley Mall in Wilkes-Barre Township and Valley View Mall in La Crosse, Wis., from its portfolio of 25 operating properties, which includes 21 malls, Coradino told investors. For the Wyoming Valley Mall, the company is “currently in discussions with the special servicer,” a firm that is hired when there is a default on a loan. Coradino also said he expects the Valley View Mall to “transition out of the portfolio at some point.”