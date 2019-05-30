Next up is the opening of a convenience store. If that lofty goal seems out of reach, consider that the Rebels raised over $12,000 in one week to fund the project, as part of the Full City Challenge, a competition designed to help end Philadelphia’s hunger problem. (The Rebels didn’t take the top prize but earned the People’s Choice Award and a $2,500 grant.) They are currently in the midst of planning a funding campaign to raise $120,000 in start-up costs for the Rebel Market, a bricks-and-mortar operation they hope to open next spring.