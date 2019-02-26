A “person of interest” was taken into custody Monday for a series of assaults on women in South Philadelphia, police said.
Police have been investigating nine attacks, including a rape and other sexual assaults, that started in December.
No further details were released about the person in custody.
The latest incident was Thursday at 11:30 p.m., when a 33-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and robbed of $50 in the 400 block of Mifflin Street, police said. She described her attacker as a male riding a bicycle. Police said they believe he is the same person shown in previously released video surveillance and photos regarding other reported attacks on women.
The rape occurred on Feb. 15 in the 1500 block of Bancroft Street, police said. The perpetrator sometimes was armed with a knife, police said.
Police last week released surveillance video of the suspect in one of the attacks, on Jan. 26 in the 600 block of South 16th Street.
About 12:15 a.m., the victim entered the building where she lives when an unidentified man opened the door after her, sexually assaulted her, and stole her purse. The suspect was generally described as a medium-complexion black male, about 5-foot-8 with a medium build. He has a goatee and appeared to be about 30 years old.
The man can be seen in the video riding a bicycle back and forth in the neighborhood.