Police on Friday were searching for a man suspected in at least eight attacks, including sexual assaults, on women in South Philadelphia.
The most recent incident was the rape of a woman on Feb. 15 in the 1500 block of Bancroft Street, police said. The perpetrator sometimes is armed with a knife and attempts to rob the victim.
The first incident happened on Dec. 20 about 1:40 a.m. in the 700 block of South Street, police said. The victim was accosted by the perpetrator but was able to push him away and flee to her home.
Police also released surveillance video of the suspect in one of the attacks, on Jan. 26 in the 600 block of South 16th Street.
About 12:15 a.m., the victim entered the building where she lives when an unidentified man opened the door after her, sexually assaulted her and stole her purse. The suspect was generally described as medium-complexion black male, about 5-8 with a medium build. He has goatee and appeared to be about 30 years old.
The man can be seen in the video riding a bicycle back and forth in the neighborhood.
Anyone with information about the suspect can call 215-686-TIPS (8477), text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847, or dial 911.