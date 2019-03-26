Funeral services are being held Tuesday for firefighter Michael Bernstein.
Bernstein, 46, collapsed while on duty at Engine 78 at Philadelphia International Airport last Wednesday and died of unspecified causes at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby Borough.
Final honors for the 22-year Fire Department veteran include a procession and a funeral Mass at St. Jerome Church, located at 8100 Colfax St. in Northeast Philadelphia. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem will be private.
Mayor Jim Kenney previously ordered city flags to fly at half staff for 30 days in Bernstein’s honor.
Besides Engine 78, Bernstein served for many years at Ladder 29 in the Ogontz neighborhood.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine; their children Michael, Victoria, and Jacob; and his parents, Jerry and Dale Bernstein.