A 46-year-old firefighter died Wednesday after suffering an unspecified medical emergency while on duty at Engine 78 at Philadelphia International Airport, officials said.
Michael Bernstein, a 22-year Fire Department veteran, died after he was taken Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby.
Mayor Jim Kenney ordered city flags to be flown at half-staff for 30 days in memory of Bernstein, a Navy veteran.
“I’m deeply saddened by the death of Philadelphia firefighter Michael Bernstein," Kenney said in a statement. “We are humbled by his dedication, and we will always remember his sacrifice. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and fellow firefighters.”
Chellie Cameron, the airport’s CEO, also mourned Bernstein’s death in a statement.
"Each emergency responder stationed at the Airport is a part of our family, and we stand by to support our colleagues during this time of loss,” Cameron said.
Survivors include his wife and three children. the Fire Department said.
Funeral arrangements are pending.