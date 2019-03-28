HARRISBURG — The Republican state representative whose prayer on the House floor earlier this week caused a controversy said on a Christian radio program Thursday that she “prayed as I always did.”
“I stand by it. I don’t apologize, but I stand by it,” Rep. Stephanie Borowicz, of Clinton County, told the American Pastors Network.
On Monday afternoon, just before the state’s first Muslim, female representative was sworn into office, Borowicz delivered a nearly two-minute prayer that invoked Jesus’ name 13 times, at one point describing him as “our only hope” and professing that, as a nation, “We’ve lost sight of you.”
She also briefly referenced Israel, President Donald Trump and Gov. Tom Wolf, among others. She said, “Every tongue will confess, Jesus that you are Lord,” and ended abruptly after someone yelled “objection.”
Democrats, including Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell (D., Philadelphia), who was being sworn in that day, quickly decried the prayer as offensive, Islamophobic or both. And, on Thursday, one Democratic representative, Kevin Boyle, of Philadelphia, introduced a resolution calling on representatives who lead the daily invocation to follow guidelines that ask them to craft prayers that are respectful of all religions.
Critics in theological circles questioned whether Borowicz’s remarks crossed the line from prayer into a political statement.
Borowicz said during her radio interview that she prayed on the House floor as she prays with her family every day. “We pray for our nation. We pray for our president. We pray for our leaders,” she said, adding later: “I had no idea that that would cause controversy. It wasn’t directed at anyone.”
Borowicz said she was nervous to deliver the prayer. “I was just a weak vessel,” she said. “I was being obedient to the Lord, and excited and nervous at the same time to pray to my Jesus.”