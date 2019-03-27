HARRISBURG — A controversial, Christian prayer delivered in the House of Representatives earlier this week — just before the chamber’s first Muslim woman was sworn into office — has reignited a years-old debate about who should deliver the opening invocation and how.
On Monday afternoon, Rep. Stephanie Borowicz, a Republican from Clinton County, spoke for just under two minutes and mentioned “Jesus” about a dozen times, at one point describing him as “our only hope” and confessing that as a nation, “We’ve lost sight of you.”
She briefly referenced Israel, Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, among others.
Near the end, Borwicz said, “Every tongue will confess, Jesus, that you are Lord.”
Someone yelled, “Objection,” and she concluded the prayer and left the podium.
Her prayer came a short time before Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell, a Democrat from Philadelphia, was sworn in, using the Quran that belonged to her late son. She won a March 12 special election.
That day “should have been a momentous celebration for Rep. Johnson-Harrell and her family,” state Rep. Stephen Kinsey (D., Philadelphia), the chairman of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus, wrote in a letter to House Speaker Mike Turzai (R., Allegheny). “Unfortunately, it instead quickly became an embarrassing display of hateful behavior. I have never witnessed an opening prayer with such aggressive language, but the timing of [Monday’s] prayer was particularly egregious.”
Neither Borowicz nor Johnson-Harrell were available for immediate comment Wednesday, when the House was in session.
State lawmakers frequently hear Christian prayers at the beginning of session days, but some said they felt Borowicz’s opening prayer on Monday crossed a line.
The reaction from Democrats was swift and strong, with many decrying the speech as offensive. Some took issue with the number of references to Jesus’ name. Others expressed concern about the references to Trump’s policy on Israel.
“I think the main concern that most people had was that this highly unusual prayer was delivered on a day when several dozen Muslim guests of our new member were seated directly at the front of the House,” said Bill Patton, a spokesman for House Democrats.
Wolf said this week that he was “horrified” by the prayer, noting that the state was founded on “freedom of conscience.” He said he apologized to Johnson-Harrell for it.
This is not the first time the centuries-old tradition of an opening prayer for legislative sessions has caused contention in Pennsylvania.
In 2016, a group of atheists and self-described nonbelievers sued the speaker and others in the House, saying they believed they had been improperly barred from offering the invocation.
“There is just one significant difference between people whom the defendants allow to give opening invocations and the plaintiffs: the former believe in God, while the plaintiffs do not,” an attorney for the group wrote in a complaint in a federal lawsuit filed in Harrisburg.
A federal district court judge sided with the group, and House leaders have appealed the decision to the U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Arguments have not yet been scheduled in the appeal case.
The House’s operating rules list a prayer at the beginning of the “daily order of business.” They do not specify who will give the prayer or how. Currently, representatives take turns delivering the prayer on a volunteer basis.
After Borowicz’s prayer, Turzai invited someone to recite an Islamic prayer during Johnson-Harrell’s swearing-in ceremony, according to multiple people familiar with the situation. The prayer, delivered from the same rostrum where Borowicz had said hers earlier in the day, lasted about a minute.
Turzai also reminded representatives that they should aim to deliver a prayer that is suitable for all faiths. He cited the chamber’s guidelines.
“The Members of this House come from a wide variety of faiths,” those written guidelines say. “We believe it’s important to respect this diversity. Your efforts to deliver an inter-faith prayer are greatly appreciated.”
The next day, state Rep. Jason Dawkins, a Democrat from Philadelphia who is also a Muslim, offered the opening prayer for the House. He translated into English the verses from the Quran that had been used during Johnson-Harrell’s swearing-in ceremony.
“Praise belongs to God, God of all works,” Dawkins recited. “The world of mercy, the giver of mercy, master of the day of judgment, it is you we worship, it is you we ask for help. Guide us to a straight path, the path of those you have blessed.”