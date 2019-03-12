As faculty and support staff at Community College of Philadelphia move closer to a strike, some city officials are poised to look at how the city funds the college and whether it can and should do more.
The city currently provides about 20 percent of the college’s $130.6 million operating budget. City Councilman David Oh said the city actually should cover a third of the budget as was originally planned when the state law establishing community colleges passed in 1963.
“We fund lots and lots of of things, but we are not funding what I think is one of the most important things we can do for the citizens of Philadelphia,” Oh said. “We have this wonderful asset, but it’s woefully under-resourced.”
Just where the city would come up with another $16 million to fulfill that request next year is uncertain. Mayor Kenney proposed a $1.3 million increase in the college’s funding for next year, which would bring the total to $33.8 million.
“The mayor’s budget proposal for the coming year doesn’t mean he’s not sympathetic to their needs,” said Mike Dunn, the mayor’s spokesperson. “But this is a city of very limited resources, so it’s a question of trying to make sure a great number of priorities are met.”
Two committees of Council, including Finance, will hold a public hearing Tuesday to explore the issue, with testimony expected from community college President Donald “Guy” Generals and union representatives, who have been locked in tense negotiations for a new contract. The union, which represents about 1,200 faculty and support staff, recently announced its members would vote March 27 on whether to go on strike.
Funding levels and methods differ at community colleges around the state. Some get local funding from their school districts. Most are supported by their counties or, in Philadelphia’s case, by the city. None get the 33 percent from the local sponsor initially envisioned in the law, nor do they get 33 percent from the state as also was intended.
That means more than half the cost is covered by the students in the form of tuition and fees.
“We understand that the city has a lot of financial challenges and constraints and we greatly appreciate every dollar the city provides,” Generals said in remarks prepared for City Council.
“To the extent the city can increase its contributions to the college and continue to move closer to the one-third contribution, it will alleviate the financial burden on our current and prospective students and allow the college to make even greater contributions to the talent pipeline for the city and region.”
Community colleges in the region receive differing amounts of support from their sponsors. Montgomery County Community College gets 19 percent of its operating budget from the county, 22 percent from the state, 54 percent from tuition and fees, and 5 percent from other sources including investments, said spokeswoman Diane VanDyke.
By comparison, Delaware County’s community college, which gets its local funding from school districts, receives 9 percent of its operating budget from the local sponsors, about 26 percent from the state, about 53 percent in tuition and fees, and the rest from other sources including gifts, said spokesman Anthony Twyman. Students from the sponsoring districts pay a reduced tuition rate, he said.
And in Bucks County, which calculates its percentages including capital contributions, about 18 percent of costs are covered by the county, said College President Stephanie Shanblatt. The percentage is lower when looking at just operating costs, she said. The college gets about 28 percent from the state, 51 percent from students, and the rest in other revenue.
Shanblatt, who chairs the state commission on community colleges, said that every year the college asks the county for more money and is told there is no more. The school got one increase a few years ago, she said.
“We work really hard to maintain that instructional quality,” she said. “It’s challenging when appropriations are flat or almost flat from the state and county.”
The challenges, she said, are even greater in Philadelphia, where more than half of first-time, full-time students receive federal Pell grants targeted to low-income families.
“Local support is even more important,” she said.
Philadelphia draws 54 percent of its budget from tuition and fees, said spokeswoman Linda Wallace, and 24 percent from the state.
Oh said the community college needs more advocates pushing for additional funding. He intends to be one.