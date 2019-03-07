Under the plan, the city would spend $270 million more than in the current fiscal year, and overall spending, at $5 billion, is more than 20 percent higher than when Kenney took office. A budget surplus of $368.7 million left from fiscal year 2018 allows the city to invest in new programs, budget documents show. And for the first time, the city has enough of a cushion to trigger a deposit of $34.1 million into its rainy-day fund.