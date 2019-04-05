It just happens to be one of thousands of deaths of young, promising black men across this country that generate nowhere near the attention or fanfare, let alone the urgent response from law enforcement. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, homicide is the leading cause of death for black males between the ages of 15 and 34. Hussle was 33. More than 280 people have been shot in Philadelphia so far this year, most of them young, black men.