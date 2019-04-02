North Philadelphia native Robert Rihmeek Williams has been on probation for 11 years — a seemingly endless, telescoping sentence that has dogged him throughout his ascendancy as Meek Mill, the chart-topping rapper and, lately, activist for criminal justice reform.
Now, while still under the weight of Pennsylvania’s unusually onerous probation laws — which, unlike most other states, allow supervision to stretch as long as the maximum legal sentence for a crime — he’s seeking to change them.
State Rep. Jordan Harris, a Philadelphia Democrat, and Sheryl Delozier, a Republican from outside Harrisburg, stood next to Meek Mill, 76ers executive Michael Rubin and CNN personality Van Jones, the co-chairmen of an advocacy group called the REFORM Alliance, to announce draft legislation Tuesday to reform probation in Pennsylvania.
The bill — like one already proposed in the state Senate — would disallow consecutive probation sentences and would limit jail time for violations that are not new crimes, like failing to report or traveling without permission. It would stop judges from incarcerating people for using marijuana and would prevent them from extending probation due to nonpayment of fines and fees. And, it would allow people to get off of probation early with earned-time credits.
“We have 300,000 people who are stuck in the revolving door of a probation and parole system ... that rather than being a springboard for success is a trapdoor to failure,” said Jones, one in a queue of state lawmakers, business leaders, and celebrities lined up at the highly stage-managed press conference, angled to ensure the perfect shot of City Hall in the background.
Promoters for the group described the bill as “the REFORM Alliance’s first major legislative act” and “the blueprint for how they’ll approach other reform efforts across the nation.” Harris and Delozier cite bipartisan support, along with backing from advocates ranging from conservative groups (the Commonwealth Foundation and Americans for Prosperity) to the ACLU of Pennsylvania. That’s a coalition that has come together around a number of criminal-justice reform issues over the past year, and successfully lobbied for a Clean Slate law to automatically seal criminal records.
“For too long, probation has been the quicksand of the criminal justice system ... Even as you try to get out, it pulls you back in,” Harris said.
Too often, he said, people are reincarcerated for non-criminal violations, or just for being in the wrong place at the wrong time. “If you are a black male in Philadelphia, the wrong place could be anywhere you find yourself in Philadelphia.”
Mill stepped up to the podium in a hoodie, promising to speak for those without a voice.
“Any felons in here right now? You could be in technical violation for being near a felon.”
Delozier, who has also sponsored tough-on-crime bills like Marsy’s Law and a bill to garnish bail refunds for unpaid restitution, pitched probation reform as a common sense solution necessary in a state that ranks third in the nation for the number of people under supervision. “We have too many people on probation. Our probation agents cannot focus on the ones that they need to focus on.”
Even prosecutors are on board with an overhaul, according to Lindsey Vaughan, executive director of the Pennsylvania District Attorney’s Association.
“We believe there are too many people on county probation and that our laws can be changed to ensure that the right people are being supervised and that only those who ought to be sent back to prison for a probation violation are,” she wrote in an email. “We have and will continue to be working with legislators to help craft a solid bill that will achieve these goals without having any unintended consequences.”
Rubin, a billionaire e-commerce giant and friend of Mill, said he never believed a person could go to prison for not committing a crime.
Yet, “Meek’s gone to prison three times for not committing a crime and that’s the part of the system we need to fix.” He described Mill’s “sacrifice” in prison as a necessary catalyst.
“We’re going to turn this travesty into a positive.”