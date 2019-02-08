If you don’t get enough brews at this year’s Big Philly Beerfest, the 13th annual Philly Craft Beer Festival will probably have you covered — if you can wait a couple weeks, that is.
This year’s Philly Craft Beer festival takes over Building 611 in the Navy Yard (1100 Flagship Avenue) on March 2. The event will bring about 75 leading national and local beermakers to town to serve samples of more than 200 beers.
Participating breweries this year include Pennsylvania’s own Crooked Eye Brewery, Tin Lizard Brewing Co., and Logyard Brewing, as well as national selections like Massachusetts’ Lord Hobo Brewing Co., Ship Bottom Brewery in New Jersey, and Ohio’s Platform Beer Co., among others.
Starting at 11 a.m., a free shuttle service will be available to get attendees to the Navy Yard from the Broad & Pattison SEPTA station, according to the festival’s website.
Upon entry, guests will receive a tasting glass for unlimited samples from participating brewers. Other amenities include an ax-throwing area, photo booth, and lawn games, as well as snacks from food trucks like Baby Blues BQQ, Philly Fry, and Have A Ball.
General-entry tickets for the festival, which runs from 1:30 to 5 p.m., are $46. An early-access VIP session ticket ($75) includes entry at 12:30, access to reserved restrooms and specially selected beers. Designated-driver tickets are also available, for $12 each.
More information is available on the Philly Craft Beer Festival website.