When the Philadelphia Auto Show winds down later this month, local hopheads will take over the Pennsylvania Convention Center for two days of brews at the Big Philly Beerfest.
Back for its fifth iteration this year, the Big Philly Beerfest will run Feb. 15 and 16 at the Convention Center, and will feature hundreds of brews from more than 125 breweries from around the nation. Proceeds from the event will benefit local animal welfare organization Animal Rescue Partners.
Participating breweries for this year have not yet been announced. The event is bring presented by the Ohio-based Fat Head’s Brewery and sponsored by Guinness. Last year, participating breweries included locals like 2SP Brewing, Dock Street Brewery, and Evil Genius, as well as farther-flung brands like Iceland’s Einstök Beer, California’s Stone Brewing, and Missouri’s Perennial Artisan Ales.
Guests will receive unlimited samples with entry, as well as entertainment such as live music.
Tickets, meanwhile, are available for general admission ($45); early admission ($55); and the connoisseurs’ reception ($80), which includes a private lounge, snacks from Reading Terminal Market, and exclusive beers, among other perks. Tickets for designated drivers are also available, for $20.
More information is available on the official Big Philly Beerfest website.