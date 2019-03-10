The Flyers’ slim playoff hopes will get slimmer if high-scoring right winger Jake Voracek is suspended by the league for a “hit” Saturday night on the Islanders’ Johnny Boychuk.
The NHL Player Safety Department announced it would have a hearing Sunday for Voracek’s interference on Boychuk in the Flyers’ easy 5-2 win at Nassau Coliseum.
With 14:19 left in the third period, Voracek was assessed a five-minute interference penalty. Boychuk skated into the back of a braced Voracek – who lifted his body slightly and leaned slightly backward as the Isles’ 35-year-old defenseman crashed into him. Boychuk went to the ice and appeared to injure a shoulder and did not return to the game.
The 6-foot-2, 214-pound Voracek said he saw the 6-2, 227-pound Boychuk was about to hit him, and “I tried to protect myself and, to be honest, maybe the puck was a little further (ahead) than I thought.”
“It’s a dirty hit, no question,” Islanders center Casey Cizikas told reporters after the game.
The NHL will have to decide whether Voracek, 29, leaned backward into Boychuk near his head, or whether Boychuk was the one who triggered the contact. The league is expected to make a ruling later Sunday.
The Flyers, who host Ottawa on Monday, are on a 17-4-2 run and are five points out of a playoff spot with 14 games left. Voracek has 25 points in his last 22 games.
As Boychuk went off the ice Saturday, he had words with Voracek, who by then was sitting in the penalty box.
“He’s pointing at me like it’s WrestleMania or something,” Voracek said after the game. “Come on, it’s a hockey game. This is a guy who was sucker-punching 19-year-old Nolan Patrick last year at the end of the game, and he’s going to do that. Give me a break.”
Voracek was not given a game misconduct.
“The explanation I got was if I hit him in the head, it would be a game (misconduct),” Voracek said. “I don’t know why I got five (minutes).”
The Flyers face the Islanders at the Wells Fargo Center on March 23.