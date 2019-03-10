Brian Elliott (25 saves), Travis Sanheim (two assists, plus-4) and Ivan Provorov (plus-4) also played key roles for the Flyers, who won for the second time at Nassau since last Sunday, when they whipped the Islanders, 4-1. The Flyers scored a total of nine goals in the last two games against the Isles, who took the league’s stingiest defense (2.36 goals per game) into Saturday.