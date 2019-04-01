But the key word is again. It is instructional that, despite a career track that suggests the Hall of Fame, Claude Giroux has never experienced that. Neither has Jake Voracek, nor even their departed warrior, Wayne Simmonds. It’s part of the disconnect, I believe, between this team and the fan base. Fans boo if the Flyers take too long to take a power-play shot. Players speak more about their obligation to the organization or the sweater than they do to the ticket buyers, who these days have a closer relationship to Stubhub than they do to the team.