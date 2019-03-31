For the first time this season, the Flyers played a meaningless game Sunday.
And it showed.
Less than 24 hours after they were eliminated from the playoff race, they looked disinterested, falling into a 2-0 first-period hole en route to a 3-0 loss to the rebuilding New Rangers at the boo-happy Wells Fargo Center.
“You have to show up and play a little harder than that,” center Scott Laughton said. “... Not a whole lot of emotion in that game, but you still have to find a way to get one by him.”
The defeat assured that the Flyers will have a losing home record for just the second time in the last 24 seasons. They have 19 wins and 21 losses (19-17-4 ) at the Wells Fargo Center and have one home game remaining.
It marks just the sixth time in franchise history they will finish with a losing home record.
Backup goalie Alexandar Georgiev, who took a 3.06 goals-against average into the game, made 29 saves and notched his second shutout in 41 career games. Georgiev’s best save was on James van Riemsdyk’s second-period breakaway.
The Bulgarian-born Georgiev, 23, was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017.
“I think some of us, including myself, were sitting back a bit and kind of waiting for the play instead of making plays ourselves and it cost us,” said defenseman Shayne Gostisbehre, who played a team-high 25:36 and had three shots and four blocks.
Pavel Buchnevich (20th goal) scored after gathering a rebound to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead with 3:35 left in the first. With 2.6 seconds to go in the stanza, Ryan Strome -- whose brother, Matthew, is a Flyers prospect who was promoted from the ---- to the AHL Phantoms on Sunday -- finished off a two-on-one down low to make it 2-0.
In a telling stat that explains why the Flyers will miss the playoffs for the fourth time in the last seven seasons, it was the 29th time in 79 games (36.7 percent) that they had fallen into a 2-0 deficit. They have won just four of the 29 games.
Defenseman Brady Skjei made it 3-0 with 12-21 left in the third as his point shot deflected off two Flyers and past rookie goalie Carter Hart. Hart had 22 saves, including Brett Howden’s first-period breakaway.
“Being eliminated sucks,” said Hart, whose team’s longshot playoff chances ended with Saturday’s 5-2 loss in Carolina, “but at the same time we still have to play for pride and the logo on the front of our jersey. We need to finish strong so we can carry it into next season.”
With a win, the Flyers would have finished 4-0 against the Rangers and swept a season series against the Blueshirts for just the second time in franchise history. They won all seven games against New York in 1984-85.
The Rangers, who have the NHL’s youngest team (average age: 25.7), won their second straight game for the first time since they had three consecutive victories Jan. 15-19. They also ended the Flyers’ six-game winning streak against New York over the last two seasons.