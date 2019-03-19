In their last seven games, the Flyers are 0 for 17 on the power play. “Obviously, the numbers aren’t where we expected them to be,” Voracek said. “… I think we’re getting off the page too much.” … The Habs have three former Flyers on their roster – Dale Weise, Jordan Weal and Christian Folin. The latter two players will be in the lineup Tuesday, based on the morning skate. ... The Flyers have a 77-81-30-7 lifetime record against Montreal. … Travis Sanheim played a career-high 26:19 in the dramatic 2-1 OT win in Pittsburgh on Sunday. … Gostisbehere has 14 points in 10 career games against Montreal, an average of 1.40 points per contest. … Ivan Provorov needs five points to reach 100 in his career.