With 1:17 left in regulation and the Flyers facing a 1-0 deficit Sunday and Hart pulled for an extra attacker, Ivan Provorov made a diving play to knock the puck away from Pittsburgh’s Nick Bjugstad and prevent an empty-net goal. “I had no doubt in my summer training,” Provorov said of his mad dash to catch Bjugstad. … Drained by flu-like symptoms, Claude Giroux was unable to participate in the morning skate Sunday, but he had an IV administered before the game and was in the lineup. “It was a big game. I think everybody in the locker room would have done the same thing,” he said. Giroux got more minutes as the game progressed and finished at plus-2. He had six shots, all after the second period.