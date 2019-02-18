Hart has faced 38 or more shots in seven of his wins. … Jake Voracek’s nine-game points streak ended. … Radko Gudas led the Flyers with five hits. … Hart is expected to face visiting Tampa Bay, which has the league’s best record, on Tuesday. Tampa has a pair of 6-5 overtime wins over the Flyers this season. Cal Pickard and Michal Neuvirth (remember them?) were the losing goalies in the respective games. On Tuesday, Tampa will be playing the second half of back-to-back games. The Lightning play in Columbus on Monday. ... The Flyers are winning despite getting just one goal from Giroux over the last seven games and one from Simmonds in the last 13 games. Other have picked up the scoring slack.