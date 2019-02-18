DETROIT – Calling it a “dream come true,” Flyers defenseman Phil Myers made his NHL debut Sunday night and played impressively.
Myers, 22, played nearly 10 minutes and contributed two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating while playing solid defense in the Flyers’ 3-1 victory in Detroit.
“I had a couple butterflies before the game, but once once I got a couple shifts in, I just tried to keep it simple and play my game like I’ve been all year," said Myers, who starred with the AHL’s Phantoms this season. “The jitters were gone and it was just a game. I was just trying to enjoy the moment and do my job."
The Flyers went with seven defensemen, and right winger Justin Bailey was a healthy scratch.
“We haven’t had a reason to take anybody out of the lineup,” interim coach Scott Gordon said before the game, referring to his defensemen. “Anybody that maybe didn’t have their best game, I think they’ve bounced back well.”
Myers’ parents traveled from New Brunswick in Canada to be at the game.
“For my parents to be a part of this is pretty special,” Myers said.
Gordon coached the 6-foot-5, 210-pound Myers with the Phantoms, and he called him a “blend of Sam Morin and Travis Sanheim. He’s got some bite and some edge, and he has the skill of Travis.”
Because of visa issues, recently acquired goalie Cam Talbot probably won’t be able to be available to the Flyers until Thursday at the earliest, general manager Chuck Fletcher said.
Talbot, acquired early Saturday morning in the deal that sent Anthony Stolarz to Edmonton, needs to get a new visa because he is now employed by the Flyers and not the Oilers. That takes a few days, and the offices were closed on the weekend.
Mike McKenna served as Carter Hart’s backup Sunday, but Brian Elliott is on the verge of joining the goalies.
Fletcher said that depending on Elliott’s health following his rehab start with the Phantoms on Sunday night, he could be available to the Flyers as early as Tuesday, when they host powerful Tampa Bay.
In the last two summers, Talbot has trained with Hart near Edmonton and they have developed a bond.
“Obviously, you don’t want to see a guy like Stolie go. He’s a great guy,” Hart said. “He’s a fun guy to have in the locker room and he’s a really good goalie.”
Hart said he wished Stolarz “nothing but the best,” and added he was “excited to see Cam and to play with him. It’s pretty crazy we skated all summer together and now we’re going to be teammates. That’s pretty cool.”
Talbot, 31, can become an unrestricted free agent July 1, but said he was “more than open” to signing an extension with the Flyers before that date.