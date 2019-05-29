“He’s a little raw, but he‘s very athletic. Quick and competitive,” said Flahr, whose Flyers used an NHL-record eight goalies in 2018-19. “He’s talented, but technically he’s got some more work to do. He’s coming over this summer to work and he’s really focused, and our [scouts] over there are very happy with him. For the league he was playing in, he couldn’t do much more than he did.”